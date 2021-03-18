VARStreet Announces Integration with Mavenlink
This integration will enable users of both applications to reap the combined benefits of Mavenlink and VARStreet.
We are helping our clients through digital transformation by offering new integrations that strengthen our entire software stack.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet, a leading provider of cloud-based software for the IT and office supplies reseller industry announced the completion of successful integration with Mavenlink. The integration enables customers to save time, cut costs and gain superior control and visibility into their sales pipeline by connecting Mavenlink with VARStreet’s advanced sales quoting solution.
— Shiv Agarwal
The new Mavenlink integration allows VARStreet customers who use Mavenlink for project management to seamlessly sync information between both these applications. Quotes created in VARStreet can be automatically sent to Mavenlink as a project enabling a full quote-to-cash process for IT and office supply VARs.
Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet Inc. said, “We are helping our clients through digital transformation by offering new integrations that strengthen our entire software stack. This integration with Mavenlink will unify essential business functions like sales-pipeline management, lead management, resource handling, etc. for combined customers and eliminate silos of information and data resulting in an increase in the number of deals closed.”
In addition to Mavenlink, VARStreet also integrates with other leading ERP, CRM and accounting solutions, such as Salesforce, Netsuite, Oracle, SAP, Workday, Connectwise, Quickbooks and more. Each connection is powered by a cutting-edge integration that enables users to tailor the solution to their needs.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
