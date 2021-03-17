Lifted Ban on Saudi Female Drivers Credited to Rise of Pink Bentley
EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent lifting of a ban on female drivers in Saudi Arabia has resulted in a spike in demand for Pink Bentleys according to a Dubai Car Exporter.
In 2018, women in Saudi Arabia were finally given the privilege to drive. Experts immediately predicted that the move would transform the automotive industry in not just Saudi Arabia but the entire GCC. And it did. Since the lifting of the ban, tens of thousands of drivers licenses have been issued to female drivers. With those new licenses came the desire to own a car but not just any car. It turns out that Saudi lady drivers are flocking towards the Pink Bentley.
According toTheCarPeople.ae, Dubai's largest car portal, the region’s massive increase in female drivers has completely changed demand. Chief Procurement Officer of the car company (Ahmed Darwesh) said: “There has been a spike for many cars and colors that previously were not popular. The rise in demand for Pink Bentleys has been the most surprising.”
Dubai is the premier supplier of cars in the UAE and is the preferred place for car shoppers in the GCC, especially those in Saudi Arabia to purchase their cars. TheCarPeople.ae is the leading car portal in Dubai that has tailored its merchandise to meet the growing demand for all cars, pink Bentleys included. The car company has quickly established itself as a female first brand offering an extensive range of family friendly and luxury cars.
“When we moved to Dubai and went to purchase our first cars, we were disappointed, said Ahmed. “Buying a car is a very important decision and a very significant milestone for those who are first time car owners. We want to make the experience as inclusive and welcoming as possible.”
TheCarPeople Dubai offers the lowest price margin guarantee and 365-day warranty on all sales. In addition, they also offer help with exporting a car from Dubai to other countries in the UAE. For further information visit https://www.thecarpeople.ae.
Media contact: James O'Connell
Email: James@thecarpeople.ae
