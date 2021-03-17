Fill Dirt Available from PennDOT Maintenance Work in Venango County

​Spring road maintenance season will be under way soon and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Venango County maintenance office has announced that waste fill dirt will be available as crews tackle activities such as ditching, shoulder cutting, pipe replacement, and other operations.

Fill dirt left over from PennDOT maintenance operations is available to property owners who request the material, and whose property is accessible and located near work areas.

Property owners must sign a release form (Form M-666) which is available by contacting the Venango County maintenance office at 814-432-3115 and pressing 0 to talk with the operator.

The form must be signed before any fill dirt is delivered. Forms expire at the end of each year and new ones must be signed annually.

Currently, in Venango County, PennDOT anticipates having fill dirt available from work throughout the county with a lot of work concentrated in the Clintonville and Mapleshade areas.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

