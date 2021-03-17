COVID-19 Daily Update 3-16-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 16, 2021, there have been 2,311,744 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 136,019 total cases and 2,546 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old male from Jackson County, a 64-year old female from Lincoln County, a 68-year old female from Logan County, an 85-year old male from Boone County, a 53-year old male from Lincoln County, a 53-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old male from Marion County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Wayne County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Preston County, an 80-year old male from Wood County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 69-year old female from Logan County and a 74-year old female from Boone County.

“It never gets easier to announce the number of COVID-19 cases or the lives lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “This pandemic has affected all West Virginians. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones and to every person who has been affected by COVID-19.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,294), Berkeley (10,078), Boone (1,649), Braxton (795), Brooke (2,041), Cabell (8,099), Calhoun (235), Clay (384), Doddridge (488), Fayette (2,793), Gilmer (723), Grant (1,139), Greenbrier (2,449), Hampshire (1,570), Hancock (2,600), Hardy (1,325), Harrison (4,974), Jackson (1,701), Jefferson (3,734), Kanawha (12,433), Lewis (1,066), Lincoln (1,294), Logan (2,833), Marion (3,793), Marshall (3,110), Mason (1,818), McDowell (1,389), Mercer (4,303), Mineral (2,607), Mingo (2,204), Monongalia (8,328), Monroe (985), Morgan (950), Nicholas (1,274), Ohio (3,717), Pendleton (625), Pleasants (812), Pocahontas (601), Preston (2,635), Putnam (4,364), Raleigh (4,996), Randolph (2,436), Ritchie (633), Roane (510), Summers (707), Taylor (1,106), Tucker (510), Tyler (640), Upshur (1,728), Wayne (2,638), Webster (383), Wetzel (1,119), Wirt (364), Wood (7,263), Wyoming (1,774).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.