Gov. Kay Ivey on Saturday, March 13, 2021 hosted the second annual Magic Moments Easter Egg Roll at the Alabama Governor’s Mansion. Magic Moments was founded with a mission of providing happiness to children throughout the state of Alabama who are diagnosed with chronic life-threatening illnesses. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)
Gov. Ivey Hosts Second Annual Easter Egg Roll
News Provided By
March 17, 2021, 07:10 GMT
