Governor Cooper Appointments Judge, District Attorney

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Thomas Wilson to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 3B (Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties) and Tim R. Wilson to serve as District Attorney in Prosecutorial District 23 (Surrey and Stokes counties).

  • Thomas Wilson will fill the vacant seat of Judge Paul Quinn, who retired in January. Wilson is a co-founder of Greene Wilson & Crow, P.A. Previously, he was an associate at Stubbs & Perdue, P.A and a law clerk for Judge J. Douglas McCullough. Wilson earned his Bachelor of Arts from Miami University and his Juris Doctor from St. Louis University School of Law.
  • Tim Watson will fill the vacant seat of District Attorney Ricky Bowman, who is retiring at the end of March. Watson is the senior assistant district attorney for Prosecutorial District 23. Previously, he was an attorney in private practice. Watson earned his Bachelor of Arts from Winston Salem State University and his Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central University School of Law. 

