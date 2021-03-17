Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on SCDPS Director Confirmation

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement on the confirmation of Robert G. Woods IV as the next director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS):

"Director Woods is a proven leader that will take SCDPS to new levels," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "As acting director, Woods has already implemented innovative policy changes that have garnered positive results. I have complete confidence that his leadership will help ensure that South Carolinians continue to be served by the most effective law enforcement agencies in the world."

Governor McMaster nominated Woods to serve as director of SCDPS in December of 2020 after he served as acting director of the agency for 10 months.

