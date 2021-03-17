Middlesex Barracks/DUI #2, False Information to a Law Enforcement officer, Reckless Endangerment.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A300970
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/13/2021 at 1724 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Boat launch on Blush Hill Rd
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Reckless Endangerment & False Information to a Police Officer
ACCUSED: Jesse C. Lubold
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police
responded to a report of an intoxicated male acting suspiciously at the
Waterbury reservoir boat ramp on Blush Hill. Troopers arrived on scene and spoke
with witnesses before speaking with Mr. Lubold. Mr. Lubold later identified
himself as the operator of the vehicle. Subsequent investigation led to Lubold
being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State
Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Lubold was later release with a
citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: April 1, 2021 @ 0830 hours.
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Joseph Szarejko (264)
Vermont State Police
Troop "A" Middlesex Barracks
Phone # (802) 229-9191
FAX # (802) 229-2648