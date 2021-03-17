Middlesex Barracks/DUI #2, False Information to a Law Enforcement officer, Reckless Endangerment.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A300970

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/13/2021 at 1724 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Boat launch on Blush Hill Rd

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Reckless Endangerment & False Information to a Police Officer

ACCUSED: Jesse C. Lubold

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police

responded to a report of an intoxicated male acting suspiciously at the

Waterbury reservoir boat ramp on Blush Hill. Troopers arrived on scene and spoke

with witnesses before speaking with Mr. Lubold. Mr. Lubold later identified

himself as the operator of the vehicle. Subsequent investigation led to Lubold

being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State

Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Lubold was later release with a

citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 1, 2021 @ 0830 hours.

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached