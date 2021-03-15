WSDOT seeks feedback on proposed change to busy intersection on US 12 near Pasco

Online open house unveils proposed change March 15 - 22

Meagan Lott, communications, 509-833-8351

PASCO – The intersection of US 12 and A Street near Pasco is located on a divide highway, which currently allows vehicles multiple turning options. Several collisions have occurred in this location over the past few years.

The Washington State Department of Transportation worked closely with the City of Pasco and the Washington State Patrol to determine a proposal for a safe alternative improvement for the intersection. Now, WSDOT wants to hear from residents and businesses regarding the proposed improvements.

Proposed improvements to US 12 and A Street online open house information

When Monday, March 15 to Monday, March 22, 2021

Where Due to the Governor’s Say Home – Stay Healthy Order, public participation will occur online.

Details Materials are available in English and Spanish. WSDOT will accept feedback through Monday, March 22.

Free WiFi hotspots for participation Free WiFi access is available at these locations for people who wish to participate in the online open house: