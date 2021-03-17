Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. Welcomes Orange County's Only Certified Expert Water Manager Max Moreno
Certified Water Management Expert, Auditor, and Qualified Water Efficient Landscaper Max Moreno joins the Harvest Landscape Leadership Team
Max's addition ensures continued progress towards water conservation and preservation of our most precious resource.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Harvest Landscape Leadership team is excited to welcome Orange County's only Certified Expert Water Manager, Max Moreno, as Director of Water Management. Moreno is responsible for overseeing the Water Management Division and various water conservation initiatives throughout Harvest Landscape, ensuring we maximize water efficiency to the fullest extent.
— Steven Schinhofen, CEO
Moreno has been professionally managing high-level projects in Southern California for over 15 years. He is a certified Water Manager Expert through the California Landscape Contractors Association (CLCA) and holds additional certifications as a Certified Landscape Irrigation Auditor and Qualified Water Efficient Landscaper. Moreno is proficient in smart watering systems and horticulture practices and has led the management, training, and implementation of various water efficiency programs for Southern California residents.
Steven Schinhofen, CEO, shared, "Max is an expert in his field. Conservation and sustainability are at the core of everything we do here at Harvest Landscape. Max's addition ensures continued progress towards water conservation and preservation of our most precious resource."
"I want to take water management to the next level to be the new standard in water management and the landscape industry," said Moreno, Director of Water Management. "My focus will be on incorporating the latest and best available technology and utilizing the best quality irrigation practices. At Harvest, the Water Management Division will be a place to learn, grow, and apply what we enjoy doing. I want to build this team up to be the best water management landscape company in the industry."
Before joining Harvest Landscape, Moreno was Director of Water Conservation for Bemus Landscape, where he managed the Irrigation Division. Additionally, Moreno held the title of Process Engineer, which included the implementation of company-wide web-applications. He has a background in computer sciences and horticulture with an emphasis on irrigation and water management. Moreno graduated with a BS in Applied Horticulture and Horticulture Operations from California Polytechnic State University of San Luis Obispo.
"Adding Max to the team is the ultimate game-changer in water management. His passion for water management will elevate Harvest Landscape to the next level. I am looking forward to having him be a part of the Harvest Family," shared Robert Gavela, CPO.
About Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.: Harvest Landscape, headquartered in Anaheim, California, is focused on providing comprehensive landscape maintenance solutions through skilled TECHNICIANS, TECHNOLOGY, and a SUSTAINABLE approach for homeowner's associations and commercial properties throughout Southern California. Find out why Harvest Landscape is the right choice for your commercial landscaping needs. Please visit us online at www.HLEI.us or contact Amanda Gray at Amanda.gray@heli.us for more information
