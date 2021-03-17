Author Of Tides Beneath Unshattered Love PARIS Talks About Her New Book - L.C. RENIE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year around 1,000,000 books are published every year in the US. According to UNESCO 2.2 million books were published last year in 123 countries. Only 25% of those books are successful, but there is always one book each year that really stands out. According to the pre-reviews of Tides Beneath Unshattered Love PARIS, the author L.C. RENIE, could have that book.
L.C. RENIE who is an author from Florida has been receiving a lot of attention this year. Her style of writing really stands out. She manages to capture the reader and make them believe they are there in the landscape of the story closing watching all the action as it unravels. It is a real talent that few authors have.
The author who said that writing is therapeutic, and a healing process is a strong believer in helping others. She is a firm believer that everyone should put themselves before others, and we should all try to make the world a better place to live.
L.C. RENIE who is a supporter of mental health charities believes that reading and writing can help people to clear their mind. Writing according to the author can be a type of therapy that can help deal with stress. It is an opinion and belief that many medical experts back.
We decided to catch up with the author who is set to release her new book, and find out more about her and readers should be excited about Tides Beneath Unshattered Love PARIS
1. Tell us about yourself? I am a native Floridian, a member of The Authors Guild of America. I am an advocate for numerous public health concerns.
2. You contribute your time, energy and resources to a variety of humanitarian and local community causes, can you tell me more about that? I Volunteer in fund raising projects and material donations, etc.
3. Why are these issues important to you? I am a natural born helper in heart with compassion. It is a blessing to bless others and the underprivileged without expecting anything in return.
4. You have a new book coming out next year called Tides Beneath Unshattered Love, what is the book about? How the characters overcome obstacles, discover their passion, and honor their true self-worth. Why did you decide to write your book? I found writing can be therapeutic and a healing process.
5. What do you want readers to take from your book? To be encouraged when life may throw an unexpected curve ball to disrupt one’s mental state of mind. To evolve and overcome with hope.
6. Please explain more? “Tides Beneath Unshattered Love PARIS” tells a story about needs, wants, and desires with real raw emotions of the characters and how challenges are dealt with or avoid. The scenes in this fiction novel to bring the characters; Dr. Alexandria Belmont, Samantha Reaves, Fredrick Montgomery, Alessio Giannio, and Brendon Winston to real life hoping the novel will resonate in real time, love, compassion, Kindness, betrayal, forgiveness, and blessings.
7. So, why should readers be interested in your book, and what type of audience are you aiming at? It is a novel with real life situations to encourage hope through my writing without a diluted solution to resolve their adversities. I write to remain true about challenges we may encounter because decisions have consequences. The novel is for readers who wants to escape into someone else’s world and to enjoy a romance thriller novel.
8. Are any of the characters based on real life people or experiences? No. Tides Beneath Unshattered Love PARIS is a work of fiction. Names, characters, places, and incidents either are the product of the author’s imagination or are used fictitiously. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, events, or locales is entirely coincidental.
9. What are your feelings on love, do you believe that romance is still alive? Love is Love... no discrimination. Of course, romance is achievable to rekindle.
10. How do you feel your readers will feel about romance once they have finished reading your book? I hope... to be encourage.
11. What can readers expect from you next? Well, stay tuned. I enjoy writing hope and encouragement in romance.
For more information on L.C. Renie, please visit https://linktr.ee/lcrenie
