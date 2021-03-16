Exploring the Intersection of Human Trafficking and Sexual Offending Virtual Training on March 24, 2021

Florida Council of Crime and Delinquency Chapter Two and the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Presents:

"Exploring the Intersection of Human Trafficking and Sexual Offending"

This presentation is designed to provide attendees with an introduction to human trafficking, an introduction to sexual offending, and an opportunity to learn how these specialized populations intertwine within the Florida criminal justice and mental health treatment systems.

Presenter: Katherine C. Gomez (she/her) Director of Human Trafficking Intervention for the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (FDJJ).

For more details and for registration, click Here.

Event Date: March 24, 2021

Event Time: 1:00pm - 2:00pm EST

Location: Virtual event

Event Flyer: FCCD_HT_Training_March_2021