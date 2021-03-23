Trillium Capital Resources Arranges Financing for a 108-Unit Multifamily and a 103,680 SF Industrial Property
Both properties are located in Phenix City, Alabama and financing totaled $10,032,000COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trillium Capital Resources is pleased to announce the successful closing of two properties both located in Phenix City, Alabama.
Windsweep Luxury Apartments, a 108-unit amenity filled property conveniently located near Fort Benning and Columbus Georgia received $7.79M in funding. The 10-year, non-recourse fixed note from Fannie Mae was priced at 3.63% and is non-recourse.
The Memory Company is a premier designer and marketer of licensed sports related gifts, collectibles and home décor. The Memory Company received a $2.24M bank loan for the refinance of a 103,680 SF industrial building. The loan was provided by a regional bank that is in Trillium's network of lenders. The rate was 4.2% fixed for 5 years and included a guaranty requirement.
