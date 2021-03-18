Temos CEO Appointed to Executive Committee of Newly Formed European Fertility Society
Dr. Claudia Mika Part of Leadership Team for Patient-Centered IVF OrganizationBERGISCH GLADBACH, GERMANY, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global accreditation leader, Temos International Healthcare Accreditation (Temos), announces the appointment of its CEO, Dr. Claudia Mika, to the Executive Committee of the recently formed UK based European Fertility Society.
The European Fertility Society’s (EFS) mission has a two-fold focus: patients and clinics. EFS is dedicating to educating, supporting, and helping fertility patients to make their fertility journey safe and patient-centered. It supports fertility and reproductive care clinics and providers through teaching and training services in best practices, setting guidance and recommendations, certification of their processes, improving the patient experience, and promoting physical and emotional wellbeing at all stages of the fertility treatment journey.
Dr. Mika, who led Temos to develop international accreditation standards for its two unique programs designed specifically for IVF and reproductive care services, will participate in the leadership team as well as direct the Certification Committee as its Chair.
According to Dr. Mika, “The European Fertility Society will contribute to the overall improvement of the patient experience for IVF patients. The Certification Committee will support the Society’s Customer Care Guideline Development Group in the development of an evidence-based guideline aiming to assure the best possible customer care and experience for patients and relatives before, during and after receiving treatment. With those standards, the clinic staff can optimize the quality of care to make one of the most important journeys in patients’ life more friendly until the happy result – pregnancy and a safe delivery”.
EFS is founded and led by its Chairman, Jakub Dejewski, who has worked extensively in IVF services for more than ten years and who is currently CEO of IVF Media. Mr. Dejewski states, “Temos and IVF Media have had a successful relationship providing educational programs about reproductive care to help individuals considering fertility treatments to make good choices based on scientific considerations. Having Dr. Mika as part of the EFS team assures that quality and patient-centered care will continue to be at the forefront of our activities”.
For more information about becoming a member of EFS and to learn about its activities, please visit its website.
Founded in 2010, Temos accredits hospitals and clinics, dental services, IVF clinics, physical rehabilitation services, and eye care clinics as well as medical travel coordinators (“facilitators”). With its wide variety of accreditation programs and clients on five continents, the company continues to innovate and engage with industry leaders to help its clients deliver world-class clinical and patient experience services.
