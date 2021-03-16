North American Labor Crisis Is Driving Manufacturers To Automate
More than 80% of manufacturers in North America are facing a labor crisis, and out of necessity, many are turning to automation for the first time.
As a provider of automated finishing solutions for North American manufacturers, Superfici America is in a unique position to gain valuable insight directly from business owners and company executives across a wide spectrum of manufacturing industries. Over the past several years there's been a growing trend of manufacturers citing difficulties in finding and maintaining good help, as one of the primary reasons they're choosing to automate their processes, as evidenced in a recent dialogue with one of their customers that provides custom wood finishing services.
"The labor challenge we have been facing was consistency in employee performance," says Steve Fast, Owner of Imperial Custom Wood Finishing in Abbotsford, BC. "If we could find someone who could actually spray at an entry to mid level of skill, they were unreliable. Calling in sick once or twice a week, showing up late, not showing up at all, etc. Apart from attendance, performance was up and down, some days it was good and some days it would drop off sharply. Our higher level people were spending more and more time fixing the mistakes and trying to reteach productive habits to the newer hires."
The following list represents the most commonly expressed labor challenges many Superfici America customers are facing, and which were cited as the primary reasons they made the decision to automate their finishing:
• Finding dependable, trustworthy, reliable labor
• Regular callouts, tardiness, and no shows (substance abuse issues)
• Limited production capacity from hand spraying
• Painter burnout
• Lack of consistency in the quality of the finished product
Commenting further, Mr. Faust credited the affordability of the spray machine from Superfici America and its preventing him from making bad hires, in his decision to automate the finishing process for his company. "Figuring out the cost to employ x number of people versus cost of machinery was a no brainer, and the reduction of behavioral issues was too tempting to pass up. Being able to rely on consistent production even in one area of business is a huge weight off our shoulders."
The current labor crisis which many experts believe is not going to improve in the foreseeable future, is demanding businesses change not just to be competitive, but to survive the rapidly evolving manufacturers landscape.
With a foundation built on nearly 75 years of industry leadership, and more than 300 combined years of technological expertise, Superfici America is the North American leader in providing turn-key automated flat-line and 3D finishing solutions for manufacturers of wood, glass, composite, and synthetic products. Their product range includes complete automated and robotic spraying lines with vertical and/or linear dryers and optional UV curing, complete lines for roller or curtain coating, and finishing systems for windows and other three-dimensional pieces.
Imperial Finishing Ltd. is a contract spray finishing shop serving the cabinetry, millwork, and furniture industry for the last 13 years. They specialize in custom finishing and architectural coatings for both interiors and exteriors. Paints, stains, antiquing, polyurethanes, metallics, worn, aged, and distressed finishes, exotic and specialty coatings, custom matching, and more.
