Automated Finishing For Cabinet Makers Now Affordable For Small Shops

Superfici America Mini Plus Spray Machine The Mini Plus offers easy and rapid gun change. Diode reader bar on the Superfici America Mini Plus reads parts entering the cabin for precise spraying of the parts on the belt.

With a lease on a new Superfici America Mini Plus spray machine, automating your finishing now costs less than manual spray finishing.

On a 5-year lease, the annual costs to automate your finishing process is about fifty-percent less than one full-time employee spraying by hand” — Steve Bosley, VP, Superfici America

CONCORD, NC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mini Plus automated spray machine from Superfici America was designed specifically to meet the quality, volume, and labor demands of smaller cabinet makers, by providing a finishing solution that costs less per month than a manual spray technician.“Our design team in Italy responded to our customer feedback and the Mini Plus was the result,” said Steve Bosley, Vice President of Superfici America. “On a 5-year lease, the annual costs to automate your finishing process is about fifty-percent less than one full-time employee spraying by hand, and perhaps more importantly, the Mini Plus gives business owners the perfect solution to their product quality and production output challenges.”In addition to the concerns over consistency in the quality of their finished products, cabinet makers across North America have expressed significant challenges in finding and keeping reliable and qualified employees for manual spraying jobs. With the Mini Plus, business owners no longer have that concern, and are able to spend more time growing their business, and less time struggling with labor, quality and volume demands.“Basically, what pushed us into looking at a spray machine was the people shortage, and you know, the amount of time, being able to speed the process up,” said Mike Harrell, owner of Barlow's Wood Classics in Springville, Utah. “Everybody sprays differently, same equipment, same gun, but they spray different. When we run it through the machine, everything comes out the same way, and I can see the difference in that; that's the quality and consistency I was looking for.”With the ability to increase production capacity from 120 manually finished pieces per day, to up to 1,000 perfectly finished pieces per day, the Superfici America Mini Plus is leveling the playing field for smaller cabinet makers, and eliminates the Finishing Bottleneck.The Mini Plus can finish 7,650 s/f of single pass product in 6 working hoursThis equates to 625 cabinet doors (3 s/f) with two coats spray finished per side (4 total passes)Production Calculation: 6 hrs (360 min) x 50% belt load x 4.25 ft belt width x 10 fpm feed speed = 7,650 s/f produced.Additional information on the Mini Plus can be found by visiting its product page on www.superficiamerica.com/sprayers About Superfici AmericaOriginating in equipment for wood finishing, Superfici America has evolved into a brand synonymous with the most dependable, precision automated flat-line finishing solutions for makers of glass, plastic, metal, and composite products. Their product range includes complete automated and robotic spraying lines with vertical and/or linear dryers and optional UV curing, complete lines for roller or curtain coating, and finishing systems for windows and other three-dimensional pieces.

The Mini Series Everyone Is Talking About!