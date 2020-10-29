Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Superfici America Launches Live TV Studio

Photograph shows interior of Superfici America's technology center featuring the lights and production cameras for Superfici TV.

Superfici TV Is LIVE

Photograph inside Superfici America's technology center showing TV production cameras and LED wall.

SuperficiTV Live Broadcasting

Screenshot showing multiple camera points of view for SuperficiTV

Multi-Camera TV Production

Multiple Camera Live Broadcasting Brings Superfici America Technology Center To Their Customers

Our customers have been both excited and surprised by the quality and outcome of viewing their product testing remotely with our broadcast capabilities”
— Steve Bosley, VP Superfici America
CONCORD, NC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to bring an immersive and client directed “hands-on” testing experience directly to customers throughout North America, Superfici America has transformed their Technology Center into a multi-camera broadcast TV studio.

“Some of our customers have expressed concern over traveling lately, specifically challenges with the logistics and scheduling associated with getting all of their decision makers to our headquarters here in the Charlotte, NC area. So, we decided to give them the ability to watch and remotely direct their products being tested on our automated finishing solutions, from anywhere in the world,” explains Gator Henry, Marketing Manager for Superfici America.

Utilizing online streaming platforms, the marketing team at Superfici America operates multiple cameras simultaneously to live-stream HD video of their customers’ products being tested in the Superfici America technology center, saving their customers the time and financial resources that would normally be required to travel to the Charlotte for testing in person.

Steve Bosley, the VP at Superfici America, believes this is the future for customer product testing in the finishing industry; “Our customers have been both excited and surprised by the quality and outcome of viewing their product testing remotely with our broadcast capabilities, citing the ability to direct the action themselves, and the ease of getting all of their decision makers online to attend the immersive live experience.” Mr. Bosley added, “When customers can select the point of view of their products being finished and can then see the actual successful results they are hoping to achieve, we feel this will be a significant portion of the demonstrations we perform in the future.”

Superfici America, Inc. is a North American leader in the sales, delivery and servicing of custom automated flat-line finishing systems and solutions across a wide range of sectors in the manufacturing industry, specializing in reciprocal and rotary spray machines, roller coaters, UV / IR ovens, vertical dryers, wide-belt sanders, 3D systems, robotics, moulding, and panel coating solutions.

Jeff Gator Henry
Superfici America. Inc.
+1 704-817-1451
jhenry@superficiamerica.com
Superfici TV

