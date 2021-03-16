Carpenters Apprentice Ready Program Offers Launchpad for Future Skilled Jobs

CARP in Action CARP Participants

Philadelphia Union Carpenters & Contractors Recruit Local Talent

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYVANNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three building trade groups have teamed up to launch an important program to train hopeful apprentice carpenters. They include the Carpenters Joint Apprentice Committee of Philadelphia, the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, and the General Building Contractors Association (GBCA), who launched Philadelphia’s Carpenters Apprentice Ready Program (CARP).

CARP is an eight-week, weekend apprentice-training program that gives local Philadelphia residents the math and skills training they need to apply for the official four-year union carpenter apprenticeship program.

“The caliber of carpenter apprentices that CARP provides to GBCA contractors is second to none, and it is an invaluable tool that helps contractors employ members of the communities in which we build,” said Angela Hendrix, director of Training & Workforce Development, GBCA.

“CARP graduates are hardworking and dedicated to their craft. This program provides lucrative, family-sustaining careers with incredible benefits and endless career growth for anyone willing to work hard for it. GBCA is proud and thankful to partner with the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters to create and grow this program over the last five years, and we look forward to continued growth and success.”

Local participants receive their CARP training at the Philadelphia Carpenters Joint Apprentice Training Center, 10401 Decatur Road, Philadelphia.

“The CARP program incorporates all of the characteristics of a high-quality pre-apprenticeship program,” said Mark Genua, associate director, JFF Center for Apprenticeship & Work-Based Learning. “Most importantly, this program provides a pathway into quality jobs with good wages for local Philadelphia residents and benefits the entire Philadelphia community and economy overall.”

The program provides its participants opportunities to meet with contractors, resume building skills, and an overall view of the trade. Subject matter during the eight-week program includes general carpentry, millwright, floor laying and cabinet making.

Interested parties can visit http://www.carpentersofphila.com/CARP/ for additional information.

