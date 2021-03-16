New On-Demand Training Prepares New Information Security Managers For Growing Job Sector

CISM Certification Training from ITU Online Training

Training course for the 10.4% job growth via the US Bureau of Labor Statistics for the positions of Computer Security Managers and Information Systems Managers.

DUNEDIN, FL, USA, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As cybersecurity jobs continue to be in-demand, training for this field will also be an ever-present necessity. Specifically, Computer Security Managers and Information Systems Managers will experience 10.4% job growth up until 2029, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Gaining a CISM certification (Certified Information System Manager) is a great step for IT security employees to advance in their careers. The newest CISM training course from ITU Online Training is designed to provide on-the-job skills, as well as knowledge to pass the ISACA CISM certification exam.

The course is included in the Cybersecurity Training Series, which has over 200 hours of educational content for both beginners to the field and those with advanced IT training needs. The instructor that students will learn from is Roger St Hilaire, with 30+ years of experience holding CISM, CGEIT, MOF, TOGAF and PSP-Rainmaker Foundation Certifications.

This cybersecurity training is intermediate to advanced, and is recommended to pursue once Security+ is completed. If students need to prepare for passing Security+ first, the CompTIA Training Series is recommended, which includes the aforementioned course, plus the essentials of IT Fundamentals, A+ and Network+.

The CISM training course, with over 17 hours of training, prepares students to design and implement Security Strategy and Governance Framework, as well as how to leverage Enterprise Risk Management Practices within an organization. Identification, analysis, treatment, and monitoring of Security Risks is a large focus, with many other valuable objectives throughout this course within the six modules to take.

“The sword is something I like to use as a continual symbol of security,” the instructor St Hilaire states. “Swords were the first designed instrument for security, and it does have relevance in how we address it today.” He goes on to compare the four domains students will learn about to the four parts of the sword – Governance being the handle, Risk Management being the guard, Program Management being the shaft, and Incident Management being the sharpened tip of the sword.

An added testament to this CISM training, ITU Online Training recently won the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for their LMS eLearning system, as well as their individual and team training options. The company welcomes any front line workers or military seeking IT training to talk to advisors about discounts to thank them for their service.

“Since 2012, we understand that students want the most affordable, convenient access to the most prosperous IT jobs in as quick a time frame as possible,” says Carrie Cameron, the CEO of ITU Online Training. “This is why we have focused paths of IT certification study - students can get any skill level of IT training, including this new CISM prep course, on-demand so they can learn and advance at their own pace.”

About ITU Online Training:

Since 2012, 650K+ students, 200+ companies, and 50+ public entities/schools have used ITU Online Training for crucial IT knowledge. The eLearning company is well-known for their Lifetime Library, which allows students to pay once for continual IT training courses for life.

The Florida-based company delivers a standard for quality with their award-winning training courses. Some of these accolades include four Best in Biz Awards and two Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. ITU Online Training welcomes new students to call (855) 488-5327 or visit them online.

Sample of CISM Training from ITU Online Training