Negative Exposure Honors the Anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s Murder
ON ANNIVERSARY OF BREONNA TAYLOR’S DEATH & COMMENCEMENT OF GEORGE FLOYD MURDER TRIAL, “NEGATIVE EXPOSURE” TIMELY AS EVERSTUDIO CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Negative Exposure” puts a spotlight on civil unrest, racial tensions, police profiling and violence. Its approach is unique, reversing the scenario so that we think we see young underserved white men being victimized and targeted by Black law enforcement.
The independent feature film, just made available on www.negativeexposuremovie.com, Vimeo on Demand and Amazon Prime, has already impacted legislation. The National Black Caucus of State Legislators has passed a resolution named after the film’s main character. The J.A.Y.son (Just As Your Son) resolution addresses community development and police reform, which legislators can bring back to their respective states to be a catalyst for local and statewide legislation and reform.
The compelling and controversial movie “Negative Exposure” has strived to impact audiences similarly, helping to bring awareness and change in a vulnerable and enlightening time in United States history.
Joann Geffen
JAG Entertainment
+1 8187442044
email us here