Eggo Brand Offers 1,000,000 Free Waffles To Consumers In Unprecedented Giveaway Promotion
The goodwill offer utilizes BARCODE BUCKS, and is meant to serve as a consumer morale booster, which will run numerous times throughout 2021.AVENTURA, FLORIDA, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting on March 14th Daylight Savings time, Eggo announces it’s first of many 100,000 free waffles giveaways. Consumers discover the giveaways by following Kellogg’s® Eggo® social media account on Instagram and/or Facebook. All consumers will be eligible to receive directly on their mobile phones or computers the giveaway (pending availability and eligibility) in the form of BARCODE BUCKS™ offer, a new marketing program introduced by TPG Rewards. The offer is structured as a single use offer containing a barcode, scannable at participating stores, and redeemable for one (1) free box of Kellogg’s® Eggo® waffles (10 ct. – Homestyle).
The goodwill offer, which is meant to serve as a consumer morale booster, will run numerous times throughout 2021 at participating retailers nationwide.
Benefits of BARCODE BUCKS for the Eggo Brand:
● Rewards current brand users and engages potential new triers
● Digital reward which can be retrieved directly on consumers’ phones
● Redeemable only for the specific product SKU(s) identified by the brand
● Additional offers can be programmed onto BARCODE BUCKS
● Prevents fraud - cards are programmed for single use and can’t be duplicated
● Purchases are trackable and can allow for capture of consumer information
● Can be communicated by text, QR, NFC, email, in-shelf, etc.
About TPG Rewards
TPG Rewards is a marketing technology company that develops loyalty and promotional programs for some of the nation’s largest consumer packaged goods brands, as well as for companies in other marketing fields. TPG has pioneered innovations such as Digital Receipt Validation System® with response time in less than 12 minutes, the “Try Me Free” digital offers for product trial and sampling, and TAP - Touchless Engagement™ including dual-purpose NFC chips to create intelligent packaging.
Brands engage TPG for their vast capabilities ranging from marketing analysis, concept ideation, program execution, legal compliance, and their meticulous attention to customer service.
