MaineCare Seed adjustments to be made, review Q2’21 reports by April 15, 2021

The recovery of Q2 ’21 MaineCare Seed will occur in the April 2021 subsidy payment. The Maine Department of Education is asking Student Administrative Units(SAUs) to review their reports by April 15, 2021 to ensure accurate adjustments to subsidy. SAU staff must review, submit disputes, and student by student claims on both the public and private MaineCare reports for Q2’21 by April 15, 2021.

To access the MaineCare Seed reports, please follow the instructions below.

Log into NEO using this: https://neo.maine.gov/DOE/neo/Dashboard Click on the Student Data tab Click on the Student Report tab Select MaineCare in the Reporting Area drop-down Report Button Choose the quarterly Seed report and the report type (private/public) Click view report button Once the report appears on the screen, choose the export button.

You may export the reports to Excel but, please be aware that there may be multiple worksheet tabs within the workbook. Save the file to your computer.

To dispute a claim:

If you disagree that a particular student or time period should be on the report, please provide the reason that you disagree along with the following to stephanie.clark@maine.gov.

Identify the type of report (public or private) and the quarter in which the claims are located.

State Student ID

Service provided dates (From and To)

Total amount of Seed being disputed

Summer services:

Students must be enrolled for the time period they are receiving educational services. This means that students that are receiving extended school year services in district or extended school year services in an out of district placement must have a primary enrollment for that time period in order for the MDOE to have the most accurate enrollment data to determine SAU responsibility for MaineCare Seed.

If you have difficulty logging into NEO:

Anyone who currently has Special Education Director permissions to the Special Education module, will automatically have permissions to access MaineCare reports.

As in the past, if a new staff member needs permission to access this module, a request from the Superintendent to the Maine DOE helpdesk will be necessary. The helpdesk contact information is medms.helpdesk@maine.gov or 207-624-6896.

Please contact stephanie.clark@maine.gov

for more information or technical assistance related to MaineCare Seed.