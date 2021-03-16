Alacrinet Consulting Services Ranks No. 146 on Inc. 5000 List of California’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
With a two-year revenue growth of 109.6%, Alacrinet reaches #146 on the second annual regional listing of fastest growing companies in California.PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Alacrinet Consulting Services, LLC. is No.146 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies.
“We’re honored to be a part of this exceptional group of companies! The growth we’ve seen over the past 2 years reflects our commitment to our clients and focus in offering industry-leading security solutions and services.” -- Brian Bouchard, President & CEO of Alacrinet
With a two-year revenue growth of 109.6%, Alacrinet has grown by adapting to industry trends and customer needs. We combine customer-focused consulting with in-depth technical knowledge to deliver best-in-class security solutions and services.
“The cybersecurity industry continues to shift based on new technologies and new threats,” says Brian Bouchard. “We’ve adapted by not only staying informed and reselling the leading technology solutions, but also by adding new services that benefit from our existing expertise. This includes penetration testing, managed security services, and security staffing.”
Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the California economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
“This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: California, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/california.
ABOUT ALACRINET
Alacrinet is a Palo Alto-based IT Security consulting firm serving enterprise clients across all industries nationwide. As a full-service partner, Alacrinet helps address clients’ security challenges by identifying areas of risk and providing the knowledge and recommendations to implement a strong security posture. We’ve established three key security pillars - Solutions, Services, and Staffing – to meet the demands in all areas of cybersecurity.
Learn more at www.alacrinet.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
Lisa Cogliati
info@alacrinet.com
MORE ABOUT INC. AND THE INC. 5000 REGIONALS
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multi-platform content reaches more than 50 million people each month and its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The companies on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California.
METHODOLOGY
The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019.
Lisa Cogliati
Alacrinet
+1 8663212638
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn