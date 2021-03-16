Woodland Park School District Hired New Superintendent
Dr. Mathew Neal will begin his position leading Woodland Park School District on July 1, 2021.
WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodland Park School District (WPSD) Board of Education hired Dr. Mathew Neal as the new Woodland Park School District Superintendent during a regular board meeting on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
— Dr. Mathew Neal, Woodland Park School District Superintendent
Dr. Neal is a Colorado native currently serving internationally as superintendent of the American Creativity Academy system of schools in Kuwait for the past six years.
Dr. Neal completed the doctoral program in Educational Leadership and Change from the University of Southern California, a masters from Colorado State University in his native Fort Collins, and a bachelors degree from Mississippi College.
The selection is the result of an extensive search conducted that produced 19 applicants from diverse geographic and professional backgrounds. We are extraordinarily pleased with the outcome of this search process. In the end, Dr. Neal proved himself the best fit to carry forward the vision of the District with a track record of driving academic excellence overseas and here in Colorado and the region.
“The Board of Education is excited that Dr. Mathew Neal will be the new leader for Woodland Park Schools. From his Colorado roots through his experience abroad we believe his exceptional educational leadership and collaborative style will strengthen and grow our programs”. Board President Beth Huber said. “For this to happen, we need united leadership willing to take risks together and put the energy and enthusiasm into their work to let the kids know how important their education is. The goal is to inspire all kids to own their learning which will prepare them for success after high school.” “I’m excited to begin this journey with Mathew, he brings a spirit of teamwork, and a compelling commitment to students.”
“I am honored to have been chosen for this position,” said Dr. Neal. “I am grateful to serve in this capacity and to return with my family to the Front Range to join Woodland Park schools. I will work collaboratively with an emphasis on teamwork and a 'students first' mindset, to continue moving our district in a positive direction and improving the educational outcomes for all of our students.”
Michael Perini, Media Contact
Woodland Park School District
+1 719-651-5943
mike@periniassociates.com