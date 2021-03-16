MediaOps Recognized for Explosive Revenue Growth in the Inc. 5000 List of Florida’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida list employed more than 83,000 people in 2019.BOCA RATON , FL , UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, announced that Inc. Magazine has ranked MediaOps as No.146 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Florida-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list is a unique look at the most successful companies within the Florida economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
“This recognition of our place within the thriving Florida ecosystem is very gratifying for us at MediaOps. We are also pleased that even through 2020, we have been able to continue our growth trajectory,” said Alan Shimel, CEO of MediaOps. “This recognition and others like it are testaments to the great work by our team of professionals here at MediaOps, who are really the engine that drives our growth. We are honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000 Regionals.”
The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Florida. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 202 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 83,000 people and added nearly $11 billion to the Florida economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando—brought in the highest revenue overall.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/florida starting March 16, 2021.
“This list proves the power of companies in Florida no matter the industry,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”
ABOUT MEDIAOPS
MediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, is an omniversal media company covering IT industries and practices that are reshaping the world of technology, including DevOps, Cloud-Native, Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation. Through a convergence of new media distribution platforms, we deliver the experiential stories IT professionals need to gain fresh insights and learn new skills. For marketing partners, MediaOps delivers unparalleled access to inform and engage with a highly involved IT community, for thought leadership, demand generation and specialized campaigns. MediaOps is not only the most trusted name in technology media, but the most loved as well. https://mediaops.com.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals
Methodology
The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com
Rebecca Auguste
Mediaops.com
+1 561-430-3347
email us here