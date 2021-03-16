The Rise in Home Health Care
Using in-home aides is a great option. It’s a wonderful way for seniors to live, to have that helping hand of support.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The number of baby boomers aged 65 and older continues to grow into the millions. In fact, 65+ seniors will account for nearly a quarter of the total U.S. population by 2030, when the last of the baby boomers (born 1946-1964) turns 65 years old. That’s a big increase from 2018’s numbers up from just 15% in 2018. By 2034, older Americans will outnumber children for the first time in U.S. history.
— Dave Soltau founder of Health and Wealth Academy
With that rise in the senior population also comes a need for more home-based health care services to care for these seniors. As a result, home health care has become one of the fastest-growing sectors in the U.S. economy. Seniors are turning more toward home health care operators via agencies and franchise groups to not only avoid the relatively high cost of nursing homes and senior-assisted facilities but to mitigate the risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus. It’s a very real concern among seniors.
More than 170,000 residents and staff of long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19, according to the COVID 19 Tracking project, with an even higher number of infections among residents and staff of these facilities. Fortunately, the AARP notes that those high numbers are finally declining. Those numbers are enough to make any older American seek home health care services in the home.
One of those nursing professionals who knows how important home health care is for the sanity of families and their older loved ones is Dave Soltau, CEO of Advanced Clinical Associates and founder of the Health & Wealth Academy, which offers courses for nursing professionals to learn how to set up their own home health care business.
“I’ve heard from a large number of families who are absolutely dead set against putting their family member into a nursing home or other long-term care facilities,” says Soltau, who is also known in nursing circles as DaveTheNurse. “It’s just a frightening prospect to many of them. That’s why they reach out to us to learn more about the options for home health care and see how they might be able to have a qualified nurse or home health assistant care for their loved one in the person’s home.“
Home health care is gaining in popularity because it gives some extra care to a senior, after a possible hospital stay from a chronic illness or injury. In addition, in-home care costs about 50 percent less, on average, than nursing home care or long-term facility care. At-home care also allows the aging senior to be in familiar home surroundings, which can ease the stress on family members.
For a professional caregiver like Advanced Clinical Associates’ Dave Soltau, home healthcare is a great option for these older baby boomers. “In-home healthcare lets our team help the seniors with daily activities like housekeeping, errands, cooking, clothing, and cleansing,” he says. ”Using in-home aides is a great option. It’s a wonderful way for seniors to live, to have that helping hand of support.”
For more information on home health care needs, contact Dave Soltau at Advanced Clinical Associates or at the Health & Wealth Academy.
Who is DaveTheNurse?
Dave Soltau is a Scottsdale, AZ-based entrepreneur and registered nurse (RN, BSN) with over 23 years of experience. In his career, Dave served as an officer nurse in the Army Nurse Corps, provided care in the Emergency Department, the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit, the Cardiac Catheterization Lab, medical/surgical floors, and in the registry/per diem world. As a serial entrepreneur, Dave has also co-founded two successful healthcare companies, Advanced Clinical Associates, and the ACA Wellness Institute, generating over $30 million in sales. Dave is also a self-published author and public speaker.
What is the Health & Wealth Academy?
The Health & Wealth Academy is an online, on-demand video learning platform (developed by DaveTheNurse) that offers RNs, nursing professionals, and nursing students an opportunity to learn, grow and start their own nursing-focused business. Aspiring nursing entrepreneurs will learn how to set-up, start and grow an entrepreneurial home health care business - https://www.hawacademy.com/. To learn more about Dave Soltau, visit https://davethenurse.com/
Dave Soltau
Health and Wealth Academy
+1 480-359-5185
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn