B&H WORLDWIDE WELCOME STATION MANAGER TO SE ASIA TEAM

B&H Worldwide is further expanding its leadership team in Asia with the appointment of Eddie Chan as Station Manager.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider, is further expanding its leadership team in Asia with the appointment of Eddie Chan as Station Manager responsible for business development in Asia. Eddie first joined B&H in February 2020, bringing with him more than 15 years’ experience of the international aviation logistics business. He will be based out of the B&H Worldwide facility in Hong Kong.

Originally from New Jersey in the US, Chan moved to Hong Kong in 1995 where he worked for MNX. Since 2014 he has been based in Singapore where he has gained extensive experience of the Asian aviation industry. He will work closely alongside B&H’s Singapore-based BDM Chris Allen to develop sales opportunities throughout Asia.

Chan will report to Group Head of Sales, Michael Haskins.

“The aviation logistics market is fast moving and dynamic across the South East Asian region and we are delighted to welcome someone of Eddie’s calibre to our team there to support B&H’s further growth and development.” says Michael Haskins.