B&H WORLDWIDE WELCOME STATION MANAGER TO SE ASIA TEAM

B&H Worldwide is further expanding its leadership team in Asia with the appointment of Eddie Chan as Station Manager.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider, is further expanding its leadership team in Asia with the appointment of Eddie Chan as Station Manager responsible for business development in Asia. Eddie first joined B&H in February 2020, bringing with him more than 15 years’ experience of the international aviation logistics business. He will be based out of the B&H Worldwide facility in Hong Kong.

Originally from New Jersey in the US, Chan moved to Hong Kong in 1995 where he worked for MNX. Since 2014 he has been based in Singapore where he has gained extensive experience of the Asian aviation industry. He will work closely alongside B&H’s Singapore-based BDM Chris Allen to develop sales opportunities throughout Asia.

Chan will report to Group Head of Sales, Michael Haskins.

“The aviation logistics market is fast moving and dynamic across the South East Asian region and we are delighted to welcome someone of Eddie’s calibre to our team there to support B&H’s further growth and development.” says Michael Haskins.

Leanne Lamerton
B&H Worldwide
7817754541 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

B&H WORLDWIDE WELCOME STATION MANAGER TO SE ASIA TEAM

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Leanne Lamerton
B&H Worldwide
7817754541 ext.
Company/Organization
B&H Worldwide
1 Saxon Way Trading Estate, Harmondsworth
West Drayton, UB7 0LW
United Kingdom
+44 208 283 0215
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

* FIND OUT MORE *

More From This Author
B&H WORLDWIDE WELCOME STATION MANAGER TO SE ASIA TEAM
B&H Worldwide and OnLogistics Create Alliance
B&H WORLDWIDE ONBOARDS AOG TECHNICS IN GERMANY
View All Stories From This Author