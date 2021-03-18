Everynet and Sensoneo drive waste revolution powered by LoRaWAN® Networks Worldwide
With our national LoRaWAN network we want to change the future of many smart cities and smart enterprises dealing with waste management nationwide, and we look forward to doing this with Sensoneo”DELFT, NETHERLANDS, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everynet BV and Sensoneo are happy to announce they joined their efforts to expand Smart City projects focusing on Smart waste solutions to even more municipalities and customers across the globe.
— Sebastian Koh, Everynet Head of Global Ecosystem Partnership
The collaboration aims at combining Everynet’s carrier-grade and neutral-host national networks worldwide with Sensoneo’s unique smart waste management solution to allow waste companies, municipalities and businesses to monitor waste bins, to optimize collection frequencies & routes, lower their environmental footprint, and improve the quality of services. All relying on data transfer via LoraWAN technology.
Everynet, global IoT network provider for LoraWAN, will provide Sensoneo’s game-changing solutions in all its covered markets, which currently include - but are not limited to - Brazil, Indonesia, Spain, Puerto Rico, United Kingdom, Italy and Ireland. The aim is to provide municipalities with the best cost-efficient technology to manage the whole waste lifecycle, reducing waste collection total expenses by at least 30% and lowering carbon emissions in cities up to 60%.
“Sensoneo’s end-to-end technology perfectly fits within our ecosystem of best-in-class solutions, which allows us to support our end customers in the implementation of their IoT projects,” states Sebastian Koh, Everynet Head of Global Ecosystem Partnership. “With our national LoRaWAN network we want to change the future of many smart cities and smart enterprises dealing with waste management nationwide, and we look forward to doing this with Sensoneo”.
“We are excited to join Everynet’s ecosystem and together empower cities and businesses in Brazil, Indonesia, Spain, Puerto Rico, United Kingdom, Italy and Ireland with data to manage their waste better. “ states Peter Knaz, Head of Sales at Sensoneo. “Our previous cooperation in Iceland for a smart waste monitoring pilot was a success and hopefully it was just the beginning of a long fruitful partnership.”
About Everynet BV
The Global Leader in Neutral Host, Ultra Low Cost IoT Connectivity
Everynet is a global LoRaWAN network operator and provides carrier grade networks in Asia, EMEA, and the Americas. Everynet’s Neutral Host network model enables Mobile Network Operators, MVNO’s, and Global MSP’s to offer ultra-low cost IoT immediately and profitably with ZERO upfront CAPEX. Everynet makes IoT accessible across any industry to enable enterprise-grade solutions and is deployed using LoRaWAN technology, the globally-adopted open standard for IoT connectivity.
About Sensoneo
Sensoneo is a global enterprise-grade smart waste management solutions provider that enables cities and businesses to manage their waste efficiently, lower their environmental footprint, and improve the quality of services. Sensoneo is redefining the way waste is managed. Through its unique smart waste management technology, Sensoneo helps to cope with the biggest challenges in today’s world of waste management – lack of efficiency and transparency. As an outcome, the solution enables the customers to achieve 30 - 63% reduction of waste collection routes and 97% accuracy on actual waste production. Sensoneo has been installed in over 60 countries through its reseller partners. Sensoneo hardware is the result of in-house R&D enabled by IoT networks.
