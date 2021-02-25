Everynet and Actility Announce Seamless Integration of LoRaWAN® Networks Worldwide
Everynet BV and Actility join forces for a collaboration that aims at broadening accessibility to LoRaWAN® coverage for current and future clients.DELFT, NETHERLANDS, NETHERLANDS, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everynet BV has recently partnered with Actility, global leader in IoT connectivity, to provide seamless network integration between Everynet’s carrier-grade national networks and Actility’s IoT platforms around the world. The collaboration aims at broadening accessibility to LoRaWAN® coverage for current and future clients of both companies.
Everynet provides low-cost neutral-host LoRaWAN national networks and current coverage is available, among others, in Brazil, Puerto Rico, Indonesia, Italy, United Kingdom and Spain. The collaboration will grant Actility’s existing and future clients access to the public and extended coverage in all territories where Everynet is present.
Actility provides a highly reliable and advanced IoT platform, already powering the vast majority (over 50) of public nationwide LoRaWAN® deployments and hundreds of companies all over the world. Everynet and Actility’s networks are interconnected through ThingPark Exchange, the first global LoRaWAN® peering hub in the industry, going through accelerated growth and is already connecting 20 LoRaWAN® networks worldwide. The ThingPark Exchange hub facilitates the activation of devices in any country for solution providers with a global footprint.
“The synergy with Actility’s platform is a great opportunity to offer, at global scale, the best-in-class service based on LoRaWAN technology” states Antonio Terlizzi, Everynet VP of Global Sales. “In Everynet, we have the clear mission to provide the most scalable, convenient and easy to use connectivity to our Clients. Being able to offer, at zero CAPEX, a national scale coverage is an incomparable advantage for the industry, enabling new businesses and use cases that help the environment and improve our quality of life.”
“Our collaboration with Everynet is enabling a faster adoption of IoT solutions globally through expansion and mutual integration of LoRaWAN networks, and it will help both companies in offering advanced solutions to our existing and future clients. Now solution providers can collect and process data easily from any of our networks. Roaming/peering and global activation are the technologies that mark the entry of LoRaWAN into an era of mass scale and pervasive availability” said Olivier Hersent, CEO at Actility.
Among the different use cases that will benefit from the cooperation agreement, it is worth mentioning:
• Personal safety, both indoor and outdoor, to help managing accesses and prevent accidents in offices, warehouses, construction sites, etc.
• Asset tracking to monitor location, temperature, humidity, position, etc., and guarantee the quality of goods throughout the supply chain, both indoor and outdoor.
• Fleet and cargo management to prevent accidents, thefts and tampering by tracking vehicles’ position in real-time, while monitoring driving performances and mitigating the risks coming from distracted driving.
• Cold chain monitoring to provide a continuous and automated check of goods’ temperature throughout the supply chain, even in harsh environments.
Interested in knowing more? Do not hesitate to contact Everynet here and Actility here.
About Everynet BV
The Global Leader in Neutral Host, Ultra Low Cost IoT Connectivity
Everynet is a global LoRaWAN network operator and provides carrier grade networks in Asia, EMEA, and the Americas. Everynet’s Neutral Host network model enables Mobile Network Operators, MVNO’s, and Global MSP’s to offer ultra-low cost IoT immediately and profitably with ZERO upfront CAPEX. Everynet makes IoT accessible across any industry to enable enterprise-grade solutions and is deployed using LoRaWAN technology, the globally-adopted open standard for IoT connectivity.
For more information, visit www.everynet.com
About Actility
Actility is the world leader in Low-Power Wide-Area Networks (LPWAN) industrial-grade connectivity solutions for the Internet of Things. Actility provides its ThingPark™ platform and network technology to deploy, operate and maintain public and private wireless IoT networks within a unified, scalable and versatile network infrastructure. The vast majority of nationwide LoRaWAN® network service providers (over 50) and hundreds of companies trust ThingPark™ all over the world. Through its subsidiary Abeeway, Actility also provides patented ultra-low power tracking solutions. ThingPark Market offers the largest selection of interoperable IoT gateways, devices and applications to simplify and accelerate deployment of use cases.
Contact us here: https://www.actility.com/contact
Elisa Ballerio
Everynet BV
elisa.ballerio@everynet.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn