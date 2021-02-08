Everynet Joins DLMS UA to foster LoRaWAN over DLMS for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) focused on energy
Everynet announced it joined the DLMS User Association to accelerate the deployment of solutions based on DLMS over LoRaWAN - veja abaixo a versão em português
LoRaWAN is the only technology that matches all technical requirements for all utilities”SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everynet, global LoRaWAN network operator deploying national networks in Asia, EMEA and the Americas, has announced it joined the DLMS User Association. The movement aims to accelerate the deployment of solutions based on DLMS over LoRaWAN, with a specific focus on the energy vertical.
— Lawrence Latham, Everynet CEO
According to Lawrence Latham, Everynet CEO, “LoRaWAN is the only technology that matches all technical requirements for all utilities. With our local infrastructure partners, Everynet can provide carrier-grade public networks, increasing the ROI for AMI projects, without the need of a new infrastructure deployment. Everynet also relies on its Global Ecosystem partners to develop global-class solutions at a fast pace.”
Otávio Silva, Business Development Manager for Everynet Brasil and Everynet’s Representative at DLMS UA, highlights that “Water and Gas Utilities already know about LoRaWAN advantages and are adopting the technology at high scales. Now it is time for Energy Utilities to understand LoRaWAN capabilities and why it provides the best TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) by expanding the metering infrastructure frontiers, especially when used upon public networks.”
Sergio Lazarotto, President and Executive Director of DLMS User Association, welcomes Everynet and highlights the importance of their association for The LoRaWAN and DLMS Ecosystems: “Recently the DLMS User Association has released its new version of Green and Blue Books including LoRaWAN standard for DLMS, in close Collaboration with Lora Alliance. As a global LoRaWAN network operator and a DLMS User Association Member, Everynet will help to accelerate DLMS adoption at a global scale.”
Para a versão em português, por favor, acesse o site www.everynet.com
For Portuguese version, visit www.everynet.com
CONNECT WITH US
To know more, please get in touch with our team via our website or write an email to otavio.silva@everynet.com
Together with the Lora Alliance and other partners, Everynet will promote the webinar “Improved Connectivity with LoRaWAN innovations: Smart Metering, Sensors and much more!”, on Feb 10th. Webinar will be hosted in English and Portuguese. The webinar recording will be released afterwards with subtitles. Don’t miss the chance to join for free following at https://bit.ly/3qX9ehh or wait for the video publishing at UTCAL website (UTC America Latina, Global Trade Association).
ABOUT THE COMPANIES
EVERYNET BV is the Global Leader in Neutral Host, Ultra Low Cost IoT Connectivity.
Everynet BV is a global LoRaWAN network operator and provides carrier grade networks in Asia, EMEA, and the Americas. Everynet’s Neutral Host network model enables Mobile Network Operators, MVNO’s, and Global MSP’s to offer ultra-low cost IoT immediately and profitably with ZERO upfront CAPEX. Everynet makes IoT accessible across any industry to enable enterprise-grade solutions and is deployed using LoRaWAN technology, the globally adopted open standard for IoT connectivity.
In Brazil, Everynet is the technology partner of American Tower neutral host LoRaWAN network, a national public infrastructure that covers 265 cities, 110 million inhabitants and 63% of Brazilian GDP.
For more information, visit www.everynet.com
DLMS UA
The DLMS User Association is a non-profit organization that develops, maintains, supports and promotes the DLMS/COSEM specification for data exchange for smart metering, smart energy management and related fields.
The Association was founded in 1997 by leading utilities and meter manufacturers. Since then, it has grown to a global organization with 300+ members from all continents and 60+ countries involving utilities, meter manufacturers, system developers and integrators, and chip manufacturers.
For more information, visit www.dlms.com
Elisa Ballerio
Everynet BV
elisa.ballerio@everynet.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn