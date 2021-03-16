Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-89 Traffic Delays

Vermont State Police have been made aware of a brush-fire along the northbound side of I-89 in the area of Mile Marker 94-97.  Fire crews are working intermittent scenes within the three mile stretch.

 

Periodic traffic delays are noted within the area. Motorists are asked to reduce speeds and expect sudden stops and/or low visibility due to smoke.  Alternate routes around the area are suggested.

 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point and further traffic updates will be forthcoming.

  

 

LT. Bob Lucas

Station Commander

VSP Williston Barracks – Troop “A”

2777 St. George Rd.

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

robert.j.lucas@vermont.gov

 

I-89 Traffic Delays

