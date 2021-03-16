I-89 Traffic Delays

Vermont State Police have been made aware of a brush-fire along the northbound side of I-89 in the area of Mile Marker 94-97. Fire crews are working intermittent scenes within the three mile stretch.

Periodic traffic delays are noted within the area. Motorists are asked to reduce speeds and expect sudden stops and/or low visibility due to smoke. Alternate routes around the area are suggested.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point and further traffic updates will be forthcoming.

