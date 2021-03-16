Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,396 in the last 365 days.

WILLISTON BARRACKS/ Interstate 89 NB brush fire

VSP Press Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A100818

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone                              

STATION: Williston                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: March 15, 2021 at 4:12 pm

LOCATION: Interstate 89 Northbound mile marker 94, Colchester, Vermont

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 15, 2021 at approximately 4:12 pm, a brush fire was reported on Interstate 89 northbound at mile marker 94 in the Town of Colchester. Members of the Colchester Fire Department, St. Michael’s Fire Department, Milton Fire Department and Georgia Fire Department responded to the scene and began to fight the fire. It was determined there were 5 spot fires. Dry conditions and high winds hampered efforts to contain the fire. The fire had to be fought from multiple locations and was contained and extinguished. The origin of the fire does not appear suspicious at this time. The Interstate was shut down to one lane, causing significant traffic delays during the afternoon commute.   

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

WILLISTON BARRACKS/ Interstate 89 NB brush fire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.