WILLISTON BARRACKS/ Interstate 89 NB brush fire

VSP Press Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A100818

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: March 15, 2021 at 4:12 pm

LOCATION: Interstate 89 Northbound mile marker 94, Colchester, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 15, 2021 at approximately 4:12 pm, a brush fire was reported on Interstate 89 northbound at mile marker 94 in the Town of Colchester. Members of the Colchester Fire Department, St. Michael’s Fire Department, Milton Fire Department and Georgia Fire Department responded to the scene and began to fight the fire. It was determined there were 5 spot fires. Dry conditions and high winds hampered efforts to contain the fire. The fire had to be fought from multiple locations and was contained and extinguished. The origin of the fire does not appear suspicious at this time. The Interstate was shut down to one lane, causing significant traffic delays during the afternoon commute.