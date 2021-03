News Release - Theft - Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A500752

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Amy LeClair

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: between 0230 hrs and 0330 hrs on 03-10-21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chase Road Brownington VT

VIOLATION: Theft of game camera

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Darrel Boudreau

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03-11-21 at approximately 1046 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks was notified of a theft of a game camera from Chase Road in Brownington VT. The camera had been mounted on a tree that was visible from the roadway. The last recorded transaction was around 0300 hrs on 03-10-21. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

