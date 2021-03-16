Seeberger Increases Data Quality and Sales Performance With Contentserv
The German food manufacturer automates product information processes
We’re looking forward to significantly optimize the way how we manage high-quality product information and provide it across all touchpoints to increase sales and optimize our brand’s performance.”ERMATINGEN, THURGAU, SWITZERLAND, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contentserv, the global Product Experience platform leader, announced today a new partnership with Seeberger GmbH, a leading brand for nuts and dried fruit specialties such as their Luxury Nut and Raisin Mix (Studentenfutter) as well as coffee and tea products in the out-of-home segment. Seeberger introduces Contentserv’s PIM and DAM solution to simplify its product information management and ensure high-quality product content and consistent product experiences across all touchpoints.
— Barbara Speicher, Seeberger GmbH
Seeberger generates the majority of its annual revenue of around €300 million with its premium nuts and dried fruit products, selling to grocery and drugstore chains in over 60 countries. Coffee products and vending services for catering and corporate sectors form another emerging product area. Besides, the company has long addressed consumers with online offers exploring a direct-to-consumer approach next to its communication efforts.
The manufacturer leverages the GDSN/GS1-certified atrify platform to serve retail customers with product information for their offline and online channels. Furthermore, Seeberger maintains its own e-shop and website and has to ensure consistent product information for sales and packaging. Previously, the data for all of this had to be compiled, reconciled, and made available from siloed sources and with a great deal of manual effort. With Contentserv, Seeberger aims to eliminate data silos, reduce manual efforts and efficiently deliver rich, accurate, complete, and channel-ready product content across all channels.
“Contenserv and its implementation partner SDZeCOM understood our challenges very well and so made it easy for us to take the right decision. We’re looking forward to significantly optimize the way how we manage comprehensive, high-quality product information and provide it across all touchpoints to increase sales and optimize our brand’s performance,” says Barbara Speicher, Product Management and PIM Project Management at Seeberger.
Seeberger’s first objective is to create a unique source for qualitative product data. This should allow them to highly automate and accelerate the processes around data onboarding, maintenance, and provision, especially regarding compliance with regulations in the food sector. Seeberger aims to efficiently deliver consistent and up-to-date product content to its retail customers and online channels. At the same time, it wants to simplify the provision of finished goods specifications and price lists to the sales team and the creation of declaration labels in over 40 languages for its packaging.
“We’re excited to be chosen to support Seeberger, a well-known premium brand in the DACH area, in its digital transformation process. Together with our experienced partner SDZeCOM, we will help them to level up their product information management. We’re happy to accompany them in their next steps towards creating exceptional product experiences,” adds Holger Schneider, General Manager for DACH at Contentserv.
In the future, Seeberger plans to also capture its extensive in-house knowledge, for example, on sustainable and fair cultivation conditions, in the Contentserv solution to create compelling product stories and enable an exciting brand experience for its target groups.
About Seeberger GmbH
Seeberger is the market leader for high-quality nuts and dried fruit. With more than 850 employees, the owner-managed family business today sells its products in over 60 countries and generates more than €300 million annual turnovers. The company supplements its product range of dried fruits and nuts with specialty teas and coffees from its own roasting plant. In the B2B sector, Seeberger is one of the first coffee roasters in Germany and sells its coffee to upscale gourmet and corporate customers, ensuring carefree enjoyment in the workplace with innovative vending and payment solutions.
Learn more at https://www.seeberger.de
About Contentserv
Contentserv enables retailers and brands to develop groundbreaking product experiences of the future by fully exploiting advanced technologies’ potential. Our vision is to make the daily lives of marketers and product teams easier by providing them with an advanced, complete, business-focused platform emphasizing time-to-value.
By combining Product Information Management (PIM), Master Data Management (MDM), and Marketing Experience Management (MXM) into one single platform, Contentserv allows retailers and brand owners to offer the rich, relevant and emotional product experiences that exceed their customers’ expectations.
Learn more at https://www.contentserv.com/
Petra Kiermeier
Contentserv Group AG
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn