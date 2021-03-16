DrKumo Announces the Next-Gen RPM Connected Health Technology Solutions to Power Acute Hospital Care at Home Program
DrKumo, leader in massively scalable continuous real-time RPM, powers healthcare providers with best-of-breed technology for Hospital Care at Home Program.
DrKumo RPM technology optimizes healthcare resources, increases hospital capacity, improves flexibility for care beyond the traditional hospital setting.”BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DrKumo announces the availability of its next-generation massively scalable continuous real-time RPM that features multicast data live streaming to boost healthcare providers’ capacity for acute care, post-operation, chronic disease management, and hospital care at home programs.
— Dr. Kelly Nguyen
As of March 3, 2021, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved 48 systems, 109 hospitals in 29 states under its Acute Hospital Care at Home Program, a comprehensive effort to increase hospital capacity, maximize resources, and combat COVID-19 to keep Americans safe.
"Healthcare systems continue to face significant challenges to increase their capacity to making sure patients get the care they need. DrKumo RPM technology optimizes healthcare resources, increases hospital capacity, improves flexibility for care beyond the traditional hospital setting," Dr. Kelly Nguyen, DrKumo CEO.
DrKumo’s multi-award-winning solutions empower patients to play an active role in managing their condition at home, and supports healthcare providers with real-time intelligence for timely intervention to improve patient adherence to care plan and medication, and improve overall health outcomes.
###
About DrKumo Inc.
DrKumo is a technology leader in massively scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care At Home. It solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine.
The company’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technology enables patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and supports healthcare providers with real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care across the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology-driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.
About CMS’s Acute Hospital Care at Home
The program is an expansion of the CMS Hospital Without Walls initiative launched in March 2020. This program creates additional flexibility that allows for certain health care services to be provided outside of a traditional hospital setting and within a patient’s home.
Visit our website for more information: https://drkumo.com/
Dr. Christina Dokter
DrKumo Inc.
+1 866-435-6447
email us here