VARStreet Announces PunchOut Integration with Workday to Streamline Procurement
This integration will help VARStreet users provide streamlined procurement to their customers who use Workday for procurement.
By partnering with Workday, one of the most popular eProcurement software used by all the big guns, our users are now able to further their growth plans, & increase customer retention & engagement.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc., a leading business management solutions provider in the IT and office supply industry in the United States and Canada, announced that it has successfully completed a Workday PunchOut integration.
— Shiv Agarwal
With a trendy eCommerce platform, a robust sales quotation module, free CRM, catalog integrations with more than 45 distributors and a sophisticated procurement tool, VARStreet is a one-stop solution for IT and office supply value-added resellers (VARs).
An increasing number of B2B VARs require PunchOut solutions for their customers. PunchOut is the ability to access your vendors eCommerce store through your eProcurement software. You can 'PunchOut' from your application to your vendor's online store configured for you with contract approved items, pricing, workflows, and other terms and conditions. This integration streamlines procurement for large companies and builds efficiencies and transparencies in their internal operations.
Large customers look for vendors who can provide them with online stores and contract approved PunchOut catalogs on their eCommerce stores. Hence, B2B VARs who want to expand their customer reach need to have eCommerce stores with PunchOut integrations with popular eProcurement software.
All VARStreet eCommerce stores are PunchOut ready with integrations with many popular eProcurement software like Oracle, Ariba, J.D. Edwards, Jaggaer (formerly Sciquest), SAP, Coupa, Peoplesoft and more.
Adding to their PunchOut integrations, they recently completed a successful integration with Workday. VARStreet users can now offer PunchOut solutions to their current customers who use Workday for procurement. They can now also expand their business to include companies that use Workday for procurement and streamline processes by enabling automated, optimized and accelerated purchasing with integrations of workflows, contract terms, guided buying, etc.
'We always want to arm VARStreet users with technology that helps them streamline processes, improve operations, maximize productivity, enhance customer experience and expand their business,' saidShiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet Inc. He added, 'By partnering with Workday, one of the most popular eProcurement software used by all the big guns, our users are now able to further their growth plans and increase customer retention and engagement.'
VARStreet’s business management platform also has integrations with a host of third-party software applications critical to running and expanding a VAR business, like Microsoft Dynamics 365, Great Plains and Nav, NetSuite, Oracle, Connectwise, QuickBooks, HubSpot, Zoho, DocuSign, etc., as well as shipping, freight and tax integrations.
The platform is constantly upgraded with many enhancements and modifications carried out periodically and new integrations added to give VARStreet users a seamless experience.
Click here to know more about all VARStreet PunchOut integrations.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
