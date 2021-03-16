FBS Introduces New Trading Instruments

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FBS added CFD-cash to the list of its trading instruments in MetaTrader 5. It is another successful step to expand the company’s services in Malaysia and provide its clients with high quality products.

CFD-cash is in high demand among traders, as it is much more convenient than regular CFD. All CFD-cash orders are timeless. Unlike CFDs, you can open long-term positions, and do not worry that your order will automatically close when the expiration date comes.

Here is the full list of CFD-cash indices available at FBS:

• JP225 (Nikkei 225)

• US100 (NASDAQ100)

• US30 (Dow Jones)

• US500 (S&P500)

• AU200 (Australia 200)

• EU50 (Eurostoxx50)

• FR40 (CAC40)

• HK50 (Hang Seng)

• UK100 (FTSE100)

• DE30 (DAX30)

• XTIUSD (WTI)

• XBRUSD (BRN)

• ES35 (Spain35)

• XNGUSD (Natural GAS)

The expanded list of trading instruments will allow FBS clients to diversify their portfolios and boost trading.

FBS Broker currently serves over 16 million clients in more than 150 countries, including Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the MENA. It offers financial products for trading currencies, metals, and indices to clients with different goals and backgrounds.

Over 12 years in the field, the broker won over 60 international awards, including The Best Broker in Malaysia, The Best Forex Broker Asia 2020, Best International Forex Broker, and more.