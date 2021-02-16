FBS International Forex Broker is Coming to Australia

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FBS, now also operating under the Australian Financial Services License number 426359, is ready to start providing services in Australia and other regions in accordance with the ASIC regulations.

ASIC is an Australian integrated corporate, markets, financial services and consumer credit regulator. Australian Financial Services License granted by ASIC is highly regarded in the trading community: it ensures that the broker complies with Australia’s strict financial laws and guidelines, protects the client’s funds and guarantees their security and transparency of the financial operations.

FBS is ready to offer its clients top-notch service, including:

• Several types of trading accounts for both beginners and experts

• Demo accounts for those who want to try out trading without making an investment

• Over 120 trading instruments, including Forex, stocks and cryptocurrencies

• An abundance of educational materials to help the clients grow

• Negative balance protection to safeguard the clients’ funds

• 24/5 client support to fix any issues that may arise

• An Islamic swap-free option for traders who cannot receive or pay interest due to their faith

With the 12-year expertise and the ASIC license at hand, FBS is ready to provide excellent services to clients in the Australian region and those who want to trade with a reliable Forex broker.

___

FBS is an international broker with over 190 countries of presence and more than 16 000 000 clients. It is famous for regular, diverse, and advantageous contests and promotions that are highly appreciated by the global trading community. Besides, the broker offers various special services to make trading more pleasant and beneficial, such as swap-free and VPS services, and more. An official trading partner of FC Barcelona from January 2020.

