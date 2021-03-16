Take AI Edge to the Pro Level with UP Squared Pro
The UP Squared Pro from AAEON’s UP Bridge the Gap brand is an updated build on the popular maker board offering more expandability and I/O connections.TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAEON, an industry leader in AI Edge hardware solutions, announces the latest entry in their UP Bridge the Gap brand, the UP Squared Pro. The UP Squared Pro offers developers an updated platform based on the popular UP Squared platform, offering greater expandability and I/O features. With support for 5G modules and AI accelerators, the UP Squared Pro takes AI Edge computing to the Pro level.
The UP Squared Pro (UPN-APL) is an updated rebuild based on the popular UP Squared board. Powered by Intel® Celeron® N3350, Pentium® N4200 and Atom™ E3950 processors (formerly known as Apollo Lake), the UP Squared Pro maintains the same familiar ecosystem allowing developers to easily migrate any projects built on the UP Squared platform. UP Squared Pro also features on-board physical TPM 2.0, to enhance data security. Altogether, the board offers the performance and efficiency to power a range of edge applications, including drones and autonomous robots.
The UP Squared Pro provides greater expandability thanks to three M.2 slots, including M.2 2230 E-Key, M.2 2280 M-Key, and M.2 3042/3052 B-Key. This lets developers and users to quickly add on functionality such as Wi-Fi and AI accelerators such as the AI Core XM2280 module featuring two Intel® Movidius® Myriad™ X VPUs. The UP Squared Pro also supports 5G cellular cards, allowing developers to take advantage of lower latency and higher speeds for wireless network deployment. The UP Squared Pro features a 40-pin HAT expansion as well, and offers expandable storage with SATA III connectors.
The UP Squared Pro also offers an upgrade in I/O features. Developers can now take advantage of faster internet speeds with two Intel® i210 Gigabit Ethernet ports, and wide voltage input (12V~24V) allows the UP Squared Pro to be deployed to industrial environments. Also featured on the board is an Audio Jack allowing both input and output, as well as three USB3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB2.0 headers and two COM port headers. The UP Squared Pro also features HDMI, eDP and DP video outputs, and is capable of supporting up to three independent displays, perfect for Smart Surveillance and Retail applications.
UP Squared Pro is compatible with the Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO® Toolkit, providing powerful software to help developers get their projects up and running quickly. AAEON and UP Bridge the Gap also work closely technology partners to create an ecosystem designed to provide end-to-end solutions to meet the needs of different vertical markets. For clients with more specific needs, AAEON also offers OEM/ODM services and customization. Already, the UP Squared Pro has seen success in powering real-world applications, including facial mask detection and an application which can enforce proper social distancing in enclosed spaces.
UP Squared Pro is available for pre-order on the UP Shop, and will be shipping in March 2021. The UPN-EDGE Pro, a compact system solution based on the UP Squared Pro, will also be available later this year. From industrial automation to powering AI Edge Computing, the UP Squared Pro helps take embedded computing to the Pro level.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
