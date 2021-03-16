Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PSD: STATE SHERIFFS CAPTURE MISSING LAUMAKA WORK FURLOUGH INMATE

HONOLULU – The State Sheriffs Special Operations Fugitive Unit captured missing work furlough inmate Shane Cambra at 3:15 p.m. in the downtown Honolulu area without incident.

On March 11, 2021, Cambra was reported missing from a morning headcount at the Laumaka Work Furlough Center. He was not authorized to leave the furlough facility. Sheriffs processed him on an Escape 2 charge and will return him to the custody of the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Cambra is serving time for Burglary 1. His next parole hearing was scheduled for later this month.  Cambra is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

Toni Schwartz Public Information Officer Hawaii Department of Public Safety Office: 808-587-1358 Cell: 808-683-5507 [email protected] http://hawaii.gov/psd/ Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD

PSD: STATE SHERIFFS CAPTURE MISSING LAUMAKA WORK FURLOUGH INMATE

