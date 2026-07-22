News Release – DOH Alerts Public to PT Organics Limited Recall of Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics Banana & Strawberry Pouches

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DOH ALERTS PUBLIC TO PT ORGANICS LIMITED RECALL OF PUMPKIN TREE PETER RABBIT ORGANICS BANANA & STRAWBERRY POUCHES

26-087

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 22, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a recall issued by PT Organics Limited for select Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics Banana & Strawberry 4 oz. (113 g) pouches. The recall was issued due to the potential presence of a soft, food-grade plastic strand in the finished product resulting from an internal packaging defect, which may cause injury or pose a choking hazard. The recalled product was distributed nationally and through Target stores in Hawaiʻi. The FDB is working with the local stores to ensure that the recalled product is no longer available for sale. The pouches can be identified by the barcode and lane number printed on the right-hand side seam, as well as the best before date, stamped in black ink on the back of the pouch. The recalled product information is as follows:

Product Size Lane Number Barcode Best-Before-Date (BBD) Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics Banana & Strawberry Pouch 4 oz. (113 g) pouch 4 8 15367 01078 0 01/19/2027 01/20/2027 03/17/2027 03/18/2027 05/14/2027 05/15/2027

There have been no reported cases of injury of illness in Hawai‘i to date. The FDB advises consumers to verify if they purchased the recalled products. Consumers or caregivers should not feed this product to their child and should dispose of the product or return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a refund. It should not be eaten or fed to another person.

Consumers may contact PT Organics Limited at 888-566-2363 Monday through Friday between 2 to 11 a.m. HST or visit their website at https://www.pumpkintreesnacks.com/ with any questions.

A representative image of the recalled product is displayed below:

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