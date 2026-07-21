News Release – DOH Authorizes Reopening of Subway Kunia in Waipahu
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIA‘ĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO
KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
DOH AUTHORIZES REOPENING OF SUBWAY KUNIA IN WAIPAHU
26-085
July 21, 2026
HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch (FSB) issued Subway Kunia a green placard and authorized its reopening, after a follow-up inspection found that all critical food safety violations were corrected.
Subway Kunia, located at 94-535 Kupuohi St., had received a red placard on July 17, 2026, and was immediately closed. A follow-up inspection on July 21, 2026 found all critical violations were resolved.
The food establishment was advised to continue monitoring their refrigeration temperatures.
The DOH FSB protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.
The branch also investigates the sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.
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