Adora POS Now Offering Three Subscription Plans for Its POS for Restaurants

An industry leader in POS solutions has unveiled three new packages.

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Adora POS announced today that it is now offering three subscription plans for its POS for restaurants.

“We are very excited about this,” said Kevin Wendland, President, and spokesperson for Adora POS.

Wendland explained that Adora POS offers three customizable subscription plans: Core POS, starting at $59 per month; Core POS Online, starting at $74 per month, and The Kitchen Sink with flexible pricing.

Those interested in the packages can visit Adora POS’ subscription plans page on its website for in-depth details and breakdown of each plan.

But that’s not all. Adora POS now integrates with popular food delivery and accounting apps. The popular food delivery and accounting apps in which Adora POS integrates include:

• UberEats

• GrubHub

• DoorDash

• DoorDash Drive

• OrdrAi

• Cliq

• Compeat

• Worldpay Gift Cards

• Valutec Gift Cards

In addition to integrating with popular food delivery and accounting apps and offering the three subscription plans, the company is also now offering free consultations and demos of its POS for restaurants. Those interested can contact Adora POS for a free consultation and demo today.

The key features of the company’s POS include:

• Browser-Based Cloud Point-Of-Sale

• Platform Free

• Enterprise Management

• Online Ordering

• Point of Sale

• Payments

• Kitchen Display System

• Delivery

And more.

As to how customers rate Adora POS, Victor Esaloo, owner of Eddie’s Pizza, described the company as phenomenal.

“After switching from Revention, Adora POS Solutions has met all needs of ours from the initial install, to training and to on-going service support for all of my stores,” Esaloo said. “Sharli and his team understand my team needs and has supported the Eddies Pizza chain through a smooth and seamless transition. Their customer service team is top-notch and has exceeded expectations on working with our organization.”

For more information, please visit https://adorapos.com/about/ and https://adorapos.com/blog/.

About Adora POS

Adora POS specializes in corporate and franchise restaurant POS. We are a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to effectively manage your restaurant business. Our features include ease of operation, simple and efficient order entry, 24/7 personalized support, fully integrated online ordering, and call center and remote management access.

