Ontario Real Estate Agent Offers Virtual Solutions for Covid-19
MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ontario-based real estate agent, Moe Peyawary has come up with virtual solutions to help clients wade through the home selling and buying process during the current pandemic.
Ontario, March 16, 2021: An Ontario real estate agent operating in the Greater Toronto Area has introduced a COVID - 19 Relief Home Selling Plan. It is designed so that clients can easily sell or buy homes during this uncertain post-pandemic time.
The exclusive service gives the best marketing exposure for homes in this Covid environment. The company has an exceptionally large network of connections that guarantee your home will be showcased to a large community of local and International buyers. With a heavy focus around online marketing home buyers get to inspect the property through drones, 3D rendering, virtual tours, and virtual walk throughs. They also offer an extremely competitive commission rate so that the sellers net most of what they make from the sale of their home.
“The year 2020 was not like other years. It has faced serious public health and business challenges because of the Covid-19 responses. Most businesses, restaurants, shops were closed putting the economy at a standstill. The real estate sector is spared because of its impact on the overall economy. It was brought under the category of essential services by the authorities. It created new hope and challenges among the real estate agents. While they would continue to operate during this unprecedented time, they must find new ways to keep their clients safe,” stated Moe Peyawary.
“We believe in taking care of the clients. Only consistent and transparent communication can help the buyer and the seller community in this Covid-19 situation when no physical meeting is possible. As we do not want to be bogged down with obstacles, we have developed many online solutions with the help of new technologies. They excellently showcase the property and the buyers can also have all details they need to make their purchase decision. The services we provide through the virtual process help our clients make a satisfying investment,” he further stated.
The company provides Premium High-dynamic-range (HDR) photography that includes crisp photos of the property with different exposures. They also offer drone and twilight photography of the exterior showcasing cool views of the property from different angles.
As physical inspection is becoming more difficult in the post-pandemic situation, they offer 3D renderings of the house and provide virtual reality tours. These help the buyers to have a 360° view of the house for visualizing the space.
ABOUT THE MOE PEYAWARY REAL ESTATE TEAM:
The Moe Peyawary Real Estate Team was established by Moe Peyawary and Zarifa Bahran. We are a team of Ontario real estate agents, and we are not just about selling your home, we are about giving you the type of service you deserve and want to share with your family and friends. Our Team is passionate about real estate and we are committed to elevating the standards expected from a real estate agent, one transaction at a time. Visit our website for more information.
If you would like more information on this please call Moe Peyawary 647-335-4444 or email, moe@moepey.com
Moe Peyawary
