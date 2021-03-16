Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) Announces the Appointment of a New Vice President of Business Development

Alternative Biomedical Solutions

CARROLLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) announced today that its leadership team has appointed Chris Arrington as Vice President of Business Development effective February 15, 2021. This appointment supports the new strategic initiatives to drive growth and innovate service offerings.

“I am happy to welcome Chris Arrington as our new Vice President of Business Development” states Joe Coffey, ABS CCO. “Mr. Arrington is an industry veteran, is passionate about the toxicology and forensic segments, and will bring significant skills, experience, networks, and enthusiasm to our commercial team.”

Chris joins ABS after leading a global sales team in the diagnostics segment for Discovery Life Sciences. Chris’s prior experience includes leading the OEM Partnering process at Tecan. He spent 5 years at Thermo Fisher Scientific, leading the U.S. Sales Team selling reagents and instrumentation into the Toxicology segment, where he engaged with ABS as both a customer and partner.

Prior to Thermo Fisher, Chris led a sales force at Stericycle in the Pharmacy Returns Business, where he reported directly to ABS CEO, Ruth Abdulmassih, who commented: “Chris is the consummate team player. He brings deep and wide experience in diagnostics and specifically toxicology testing. He will provide instant leadership and expertise.”

Before Stericycle, Chris spent 21 years at Abbott Diagnostics, where Joe Coffey had the opportunity to work with him. “These two past professional experiences contributed to our confidence to ask Chris to join our team. Chris will integrate seamlessly into the ABS family” said Coffey.

“I’m not only honored and excited to be joining ABS, a company I’m very familiar with but equally grateful and thrilled to be contributing to an organization led by Ruth Abdulmassih and Joe Coffey” stated Mr. Arrington. “I’ve worked with Ruth and Joe for many years and have the highest respect for them personally and professionally. Joining their team to take ABS to the next level was an easy decision.”

About ABS

A leader in toxicology testing solutions, ABS is a laboratory equipment, service, and supply company. ABS provides value-added solutions to clinical laboratories, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and other testing laboratories. ABS is a Centre Lane Partners portfolio company.