2021 Green Academy Schedules Virtual After School Program for High School Students
Environmental educators located throughout the U.S. with the nonprofit Books Motivate Foundation mentor high school students April 6 – May 14, 2021CHARLES TOWN, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Academy or Green Initiative Youth Leadership After-School Program (GIYL) is an innovative, interactive and community project-based mentorship for high school students towards a conservation leadership learning experience. “Our Green Team Program Board is very inspired by educators like Ranger Vicki Randolph, who in addition to teaching environmental science is also an eco-tour kayak guide on the New River in the mountains of North Carolina. Students registered for the program will have six weeks with Ranger Vicki and similar phenomenal outdoors enthusiast educators who protect, conserve, and enjoy natural resources throughout the United States. We are absolutely thrilled by the opportunities that this program presents for students with higher education and green job prospect aspirations” observed, Dr. Pamela Ellis, executive director of Books Motivate Foundation.
Small group discussions, live coaching, and feedback during the cohort class schedule from April 6 – May 14, 2021 facilitate student participant efforts along with sponsor prize incentives. This program is considered especially important for students who need community-based experiences. The exceptional expertise of environmental educators ensure that the major concepts of the field are introduced while showcasing how much fun anyone can have outdoors.
Students meet virtually with instructors and a cohort group for one hour twice per week during a six-week Spring Session of online environmental science course instruction, and complete a sustainability individual, or group, project in their community. High school students achieve a Green Academy Certificate and a letter of recommendation from their instructor of record for submission to schools, colleges, and/or business employers. Environmental educators from California, Colorado, Florida, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and West Virginia are involved in designing the signature Green Academy curriculum.
For student registration, and donor or sponsorship opportunity, visit the website, Booksmotivate.org, email, info@booksmotivate.org, or call (304) 404-4150 for additional information.
