Quantum Assurance International, Inc. Partners With Digital Auto Insurance Provider, Clearcover

clearcover_quantumAssurance

Quantum Assurance

Quantum_Assurance

Quantum Assurance

clearcover_quantumAssurance

Clearcover

Clearcover, the smarter car insurance choice, is helping Quantum Assurance by offering their customers the ability to pay eligible auto claims instantly.

We are excited to work with Clearcover as they leverage insurtech to make purchasing insurance seamless for our Quantum clients.”
— Justin Eggar, Chief Executive Officer at Quantum Assurance International
FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. today announced a new partnership with Clearcover. This partnership will improve and enhance the customer experience by offering our clients the ability to have car insurance that costs less for better coverage and to be able to pay eligible claims in as little as thirty minutes.

"At Quantum we are passionate about connecting our clients with insurance solutions that fit their wants, needs, and lifestyle. The Clearcover app and speed of claims service help us to deliver on those initiatives," says Justin Eggar, Chief Executive Officer at Quantum Assurance International, Inc. "We are excited to work with Clearcover as they leverage insurtech to make purchasing insurance seamless for our Quantum clients."

“Providing customers with a seamless and digital car insurance experience and having a partner that shares this same value is important to us. We are delighted to welcome Quantum and their customers to smarter car insurance,” says Nick Shutwell, Senior Vice President of Growth at Clearcover.

The benefits of this new partnership will include:
● Offering our customers, a product that provides better coverage for less money.
● Providing our customers access to Clearcover’s award-winning app in which they can manage their payments, file a claim, and chat directly with customer advocates. Their app is easy to use and has high ratings!
● Allowing our customers to save money by eliminating the costs that drive up rates at bigger insurance carriers.

About Quantum Assurance International, Inc.:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through our flagship call centers as well as our agency force. We reduce friction during the client experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology and by matching our clients with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country.

To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit:
https://www.QuantumAssurance.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/quantum-assurance-international/, Facebook: facebook.com/QuantumAssurance/ YouTube: youtube.com/channel/QuantumAssurance or Instagram: instagram.com/quantumassurance


About Clearcover
Clearcover is the smarter car insurance choice, offering better coverage for less money. Clearcover's API-first approach enables customers to have great insurance at affordable rates. The company's powerful technology coupled with their dedicated Customer Advocate team ensures a quality experience. Backed by one of the world's biggest reinsurers and built for modern drivers, Clearcover makes it easy to get reliable car insurance in minutes.
To learn more, visit: https://clearcover.com/

Connect with us on Twitter: @Clearcover, Facebook: facebook.com/clearcoverinc or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clearcover-inc./

Media Contact:
Abby Thoresen
Marketing Specialist
Quantum Assurance International, Inc.
abby.thoresen@quantumassurance.com

Kelsey Glynn
Reputation Manager
Clearcover
press@clearcover.com

Abby Thoresen
Quantum Assurance
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Quantum Assurance International, Inc. Partners With Digital Auto Insurance Provider, Clearcover

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Abby Thoresen
Quantum Assurance
Company/Organization
Quantum Assurance
513 Prince Edward St
Fredericksburg, Virginia, 22401
United States
+1 855-608-5526
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through our flagship call centers as well as our agency force. We reduce friction during the client experience by leveraging cutting edge technology and by matching our clients with premier choices from top rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: https://www.QuantumAssurance.com

https://www.QuantumAssurance.com

More From This Author
Quantum Assurance International, Inc. Partners With Digital Auto Insurance Provider, Clearcover
Quantum Assurance Partners with Startup Branch Insurance to Offer an Affordable Way to Bundle Home and Auto Insurance
Quantum Assurance International, Inc. Taps CNA Insurance to Deliver Innovative Property and Casualty Insurance Solutions
View All Stories From This Author