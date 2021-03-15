HASHBIT.ORG, Announces The Latest Assured Way Of Mining Bitcoin
EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1983, the American cryptographer David Chaum conceived an anonymous cryptographic electronic money called ecash. In 1995, he implemented it through Digicash. Then Bitcoin was introduced in 2009, Since then the Cryptocurrency has exploded with more than 19% of people investing in the digital currency.
The Crypto currency business is a booming trade; it has come a long way. Though it was not always this successful. In fact when Bitcoin was first released to the public in 2009, it was met with disbelief and little acceptance. Now the cost of bitcoin has risen so high that it is almost impossible to buy even one.
That is where https://hashbit.org bitcoin mining services came to play. This incredibly simple application allows one to mine Bitcoin at home, on the go or anywhere with no special technical skills or knowledge.
How does it work?
A first time user is expected to enter his/her Bitcoin address and press START to proceed. Mining starts after 2-5 seconds. Using the CPU’s computing power, the more threads one selects, the higher the speed and gain.
A miner's balance as well as the statistics of the current mining is updated in real time. Every miner's balance goes to their specific bitcoin address, what's more, multiple devices are allowed.
How is the earnings calculated?
Earnings are calculated based on the number of Shares accepted by the pool. Currently the Ratio is 0.00000001 BTC for 20 accepted Shares.
On Withdrawals
Withdrawals are automatic, when the balance reaches 0.001 BTC; it is processed by the system. It is possible to request manual withdraw with minimum amount of 0.0002 BTC, but 0.0001 BTC transaction fees are charged.
Individuals who do not want to mine with their CPU can buy miners who work 24 hours a day at low prices. It is a win-win situation. Also, when people register using affiliated links, the person who referred them receives 10% of what the affiliates produce, forever!
Also if one doesn’t want to use their devices to mine, they can buy full miners, they work 24 hours a day and the payments are every 24 hours based on the mined, they don't have to mine with their CPU but only receive earnings.
You can activate Mining by pressing Start and let your CPU start mining, the more time and more devices connected to an individual Bitcoin Wallet, the more profit they make.
Sign up with mobile phone or any Internet-enabled device and keep mining Bitcoin with https://hashbit.org at no inconvenience.
Media Contact
Official Website: https://hashbit.org
Contact E-Mail: support@hashbit.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HASHBITorg-100433828801881
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HashBitorg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hashbitorg/
Telegram: https://t.me/hashbitofficial/
