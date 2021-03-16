Today's Most Influential Academics Interviewed at AcademicInfluence.com

Who are today's top thinkers? Visit AcademicInfluence.com to learn who they are and how they are charting our future.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazing thinkers can change the future. AcademicInfluence.com provides a window into this future through illuminating video interviews with some of the smartest people on the planet.

Connect with Nobel Prize winners, COVID-19 vaccine engineers, investigative journalists, university presidents, and more here:

AcademicInfluence.com Thought Leader Interviews

“Our groundbreaking ranking technology showed us whose thoughts were making the biggest waves. I had the profound honor of speaking with those experts, and learning firsthand from their insights,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

Topic experts interviewed include:

ADMISSIONS, COLLEGE PREP & EDUCATION

- Santa Ono, president of University of British Columbia

- Jeff Selingo, author of _Who Gets In and Why: A Year Inside College Admissions_

- Ron Lieber, author of _The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Road Map for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make_

ANTHROPOLOGY

- Nancy Scheper-Hughes, University of California, Berkeley

- Marshall Sahlins, University of Chicago

- Ulf Hannerz, Stockholm University

- Tom Boellstorff, University of California, Irvine

- Thomas Hylland Eriksen, University of Oslo

- Arthur Kleinman, Harvard University

- Bill Maurer, University of California, Irvine

- Louise Lamphere, University of New Mexico

- Marcia Inhorn, Yale University

BIOLOGY

- Marcus Feldman, Stanford University

- Burkhard Rost, Technical University of Munich

- Niles Eldredge, American Museum of Natural History

- Adam Hart, University of Gloucestershire

CHEMISTRY

- Robert Curl, Rice University

- Harry Gray, California Institute of Technology

- Thomas Maschmeyer, University of Sydney

- Paul Anastas, Yale University

- George Schatz, Northwestern University

- Carolyn Bertozzi, Stanford University

- Eric Scerri, UCLA

COMPUTER SCIENCE

- Hal Abelson, MIT

- Zvi Galil, Georgia Institute of Technology

CRIMINAL JUSTICE

- Lawrence Sherman, University of Cambridge

- Paul Rock, London School of Economics

- Lorraine Mazerolle, University of Queensland

- David Weisburd, George Mason University

- Richard Rosenfeld, University of Missouri, St. Louis

- Alex Piquero, University of Miami

EARTH SCIENCES

- Jesse Ausubel, The Rockefeller University

- Michael Mann, Penn State University

- Naomi Oreskes, Harvard University

- John Christy, University of Alabama in Huntsville

- Clive Oppenheimer, University of Cambridge

ECONOMICS

- Herman Daly, University of Maryland

- Gregory Mankiw, Harvard University

- Steve Keen, University College London

- Paul Krugman, City University of New York

- Ha-Joon Chang, University of Cambridge

ENGINEERING

- Bin He, Carnegie Mellon University

- Robert Langer, MIT

- Matthew Tirrell, University of Chicago

HISTORY

- Eric Foner, Columbia University

- Dipesh Chakrabarty, University of Chicago

- Henry Reynolds, University of Tasmania

- Niall Ferguson, Stanford University

MATHEMATICS

- Ian Stewart, University of Warwick

- Keith Devlin, Stanford University

- Ken Ono, University of Virginia

PHILOSOPHY

- Khaldoun Sweis, Olive Harvey College

PHYSICS

- Dame Jocelyn Bell, University of Oxford

- Mikhail Shifman, University of Minnesota

- Joseph Incandela, University of California, Santa Barbara

- Gerard‘t Hooft, Utrecht University

POLITICAL SCIENCE

- Theda Skocpol, Harvard University

- Nadia Brown, Purdue University

- Margaret Levi, Stanford University

- Stephen Walt, Harvard University

- Donald Green, Columbia University

- Bruce Bueno de Mesquita, New York University

- J. Ann Tickner, American University

- Kathleen Thelen, MIT

- Francis Fukuyama, Stanford University

- Henry Brady, University of California, Berkeley

- Harris Mylonas, George Washington University

- Andreas Umland, National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy

- Kristian Gleditsch, University of Essex

- Alina Mungiu-Pippidi, Hertie School of Governance

- Norman Finkelstein, author of the upcoming _I Accuse!_

- Alexander Motyl, Rutgers University

- Rogers Smith, University of Pennsylvania

- John Mearsheimer, University of Chicago

SOCIOLOGY

- Omar Lizardo, UCLA

In addition to the 75 interviews Dr. Macosko conducted one-on-one, his daughter Karina conducted her own series of interviews with these top thinkers, bringing a student’s unique perspective to the proceedings. Bookmark the link above, because in addition to the interviews shown, more will be released in the future, featuring other top experts.

AcademicInfluence.com’s advanced rankings generator, The InfluenceRanking Engine, scans and analyzes the web, mapping thought leadership across a variety of disciplines, whether through individuals, schools, or other influential sources. For further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this high-tech ranking system, see the AcademicInfluence.com About page.

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.