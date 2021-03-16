Fend Inc. Partners with Control System Cyber Security Association International to Protect Critical Infrastructure
Fend Incorporated will partner with (CS)2AI to help defend critical infrastructure, like water and energy utilities, from cyberattack.ARLINGTON, VA, USA, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Fend Incorporated announced a new partnership with (CS)2AI to help defend critical infrastructure from cyberattack. Water utilities, energy providers, and manufacturers have become the focus of malicious activity by nation-state actors and criminals alike hoping to create havoc and hold our cities for ransom. These adversaries target the industrial control systems that run the machines that make modern life possible. By leveraging (CS)2AI’s resources and reaching its 20,000 members, Fend will be able to put technology and information in the hands of equipment operators and facility managers to fight back against this growing threat.
Fend CEO Colin Dunn said, “No one should be able to take away access to safe drinking water, reliable power, hospital services, or the refrigerated food and medicine we all rely on. Lives are on the line. Fend and (CS)2AI will work to ensure that cybersecurity professionals have the tools and training needed to stop these attacks.”
“We are excited about Fend Inc., joining (CS)2AI’s growing family of Strategic Alliance Partners. I believe that when leaders like Colin Dunn engage with organizations like ours they show they are taking the cyber security workforce problem seriously by supporting efforts to strengthen and grow the ranks of critical system defenders so essential to modern society.”
(CS)2AI will be hosting a webinar on March 31st at 1:00 pm EST for those looking to better understand how cybersecurity technology is advancing and what techniques can be used to harden defenses. Interested parties can learn more at https://www.cs2ai.org/cs2aionline or register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3790523868726984459?source=033121Fend .
Fend Inc.: Fend Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Arlington, Virginia. Founded in 2017, the company provides next generation data diode hardware that physically protects industrial IoT devices from attack while allowing critical infrastructure to be safely brought into the cloud. Fend has customers in energy, defense, manufacturing, and water who require both operational intelligence and high security. Fend’s products include a world-first cellular data diode that provides physically-enforced protection for remote and mobile applications. www.fend.tech
Control System Cyber Security Association International-(CS)2AI: (CS)2AI is the premier global not for profit workforce development organization supporting all levels of professionals charged with securing control systems. With over 20,000 members worldwide, (CS)2AI enables members to help members, foster meaningful peer-to-peer exchanges, provide continuing professional education and directly support cyber security professional development in every way. www.cs2ai.org
